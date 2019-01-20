Rangers Goalie Henrik Lundqvist Continuing To Climb Up NHL’s All-Time Ranks

Henrik Lundqvist isn’t showing any signs of slowing down.

The New York Rangers netminder earned the victory in his team’s 4-3 triumph over the Chicago Blackhawks on Thursday. And with the win, the 36-year-old’s 445th of his career, Lundqvist moved into a tie for sixth-most victories by a goaltender in NHL history. As such, a win for Lundqvist on Saturday against the Boston Bruins will move him into sole possession of sixth place.

Coincidentally, Bruins netminder Tuukka Rask also will be going for a similar milestone Saturday night, as a win for him means he’ll pass Tiny Thompson for most wins by a goaltender in franchise history.

Either way, history will be made by a goalie at TD Garden on Saturday.

To hear more about Lundqvist, check out the “Bruins Face-Off Live” video above, presented by EchoStor Technologies.

Thumbnail photo via Adam Hunger/USA TODAY Sports Images