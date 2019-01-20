Quality Defensive Zone Breakout Leads To Good Offensive Chance Vs. Rangers

Although they didn’t score, the Boston Bruins did a fine job clearing their defensive zone in the first period of Saturday’s game against the New York Rangers.

The Bruins won a face-off deep in their own zone, and Torey Krug found Jake DeBrusk to get the breakout going. After a few nice passes the Bruins got a shot off, and though it didn’t fall, in that same offensive possession David Krejci drew a high-sticking, which resulted in Boston going on a four-minute power play.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports