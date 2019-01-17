Raptors Vs. Celtics Live Stream: Watch NBA Game Online

The Boston Celtics didn’t pick the best time to go on a three-game losing streak, as they’re now tasked with trying to break it Wednesday night against the Toronto Raptors at TD Garden.

The Raptors currently are the best team in the NBA, while the identity-less Celtics sit in fifth.

This will be the third time this season the two foes meet, and the season series currently is split at 1-1, with the home team winning each time.

Here’s how to watch Raptors vs. Celtics online:

When: Wednesday, Jan. 16, at 8 p.m. ET

Live Stream: ESPN

