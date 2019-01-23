Roy Halladay’s Son Posts Emotional Tweet After Father’s Hall Of Fame Selection

Tuesday certainly was an emotional day for Roy Halladay’s family.

Halladay, who died in a plane crash in 2017, was among four elected to the Baseball Hall of Fame. The right-hander received 85.4 percent of votes submitted by the Baseball Writers Association in his first year on the ballot. A workhorse on the mound, Halladay was known for his reliability and tossed multiple no-hitters, including one in his first postseason start in 2010.

After the announcement, Halladay’s son Braden posted an emotional message on Twitter.

A great honor for a great player and an even greater person, proud of you dad! I love you pic.twitter.com/I4rZlH5B3M — Braden Halladay (@BradenHalladay) January 22, 2019

Halladay’s wife Brandy Halladay also released a statement through the Philadelphia Phillies.

Via the Phillies, a statement from Brandy Halladay, Roy's wife pic.twitter.com/v44iPH1J5o — Ben Nicholson-Smith (@bnicholsonsmith) January 22, 2019

The Hall of Fame induction ceremony often is full of tearful speeches and montages but we’re predicting it will get extra dusty in Cooperstown when Halladay’s family is honored.

Thumbnail photo via Nick Turchiaro/USA TODAY Sports Images