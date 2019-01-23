Roy Halladay’s Son Posts Emotional Tweet After Father’s Hall Of Fame Selection

Tuesday certainly was an emotional day for Roy Halladay’s family.
Halladay, who died in a plane crash in 2017, was among four elected to the Baseball Hall of Fame. The right-hander received 85.4 percent of votes submitted by the Baseball Writers Association in his first year on the ballot. A workhorse on the mound, Halladay was known for his reliability and tossed multiple no-hitters, including one in his first postseason start in 2010.
After the announcement, Halladay’s son Braden posted an emotional message on Twitter.
Halladay’s wife Brandy Halladay also released a statement through the Philadelphia Phillies.
The Hall of Fame induction ceremony often is full of tearful speeches and montages but we’re predicting it will get extra dusty in Cooperstown when Halladay’s family is honored.
Thumbnail photo via Nick Turchiaro/USA TODAY Sports Images
