Sam Kennedy Reveals Details, Including Date, Of Red Sox’s White House Visit

We now know when the Boston Red Sox will be paying President Donald Trump a visit.

Sox president and CEO Sam Kennedy told The Boston Globe’s Pete Abraham that the team will make its visit to the White House on Feb. 15. Pitchers and catchers will report to spring training on the 13th of February, while the rest of the team must report Feb. 18.

Abraham shared some of the details of the expected visit.

“The plan is for the team to travel as a group from its spring training base in Fort Myers, Fla., to Washington and return later that day,” Abraham wrote. “It is likely the Sox would also visit the Walter Reed National Military Medical Center.”

Attendance, as in previous years, is not mandatory, and Abraham noted that “several players, at yet unidentified, have already said they would not attend.” Manager Alex Cora, who was critical of Trump’s comments about his native Puerto Rico, already said he will attend and use the visit “the right way.”

That said, there is not expected to be a shortage of team personnel — from players to executives — attending.

“We would expect a healthy representation of ownership, executives, coaches, and players,” Kennedy said to Abraham. “Everybody is aware of the date.”

Kennedy also noted to Abraham that if the White House or team determines the timing needs to be changed due to a government shutdown, they would adjust the plans.

The Clemson Tigers football team visited Trump on Monday, and were served a feast of varying fast food items. It’s unclear what exactly the Red Sox’s visit with the president will entail.

