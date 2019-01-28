Tom Brady Embracing ‘Reality’ That World Is Rooting Against Patriots

People may laugh at the notion of the New England Patriots being “underdogs,” but Tom Brady is taking it very seriously.

Brady has been uncharacteristically chirpy during the playoffs, most notably after his team’s divisional-round win over the Los Angeles Chargers. And ahead of his team’s Super Bowl LIII matchup with the Los Angeles Rams, Brady still feels like its Patriots against the world.

“That’s the reality,” he said Monday morning during his weekly interview on WEEI. “ I think we’ve embraced that, we’ve dealt with it all year, going back to Week 2, Week 3. But we believe in ourselves. I think the adversity has made us tougher. There’s nothing easy about the football season.

“Just what we’ve dealt with certainly hasn’t been, ‘Just roll our helmets onto the field.’ We’ve had to grind and work every single day. That’s what this team has done all season. That’s what it will take this week. It’s a great opportunity for us. We can’t give anything less than our best.”

Say what you want about Brady, but it’s truly remarkable that someone at his age (41) and who has accomplished so much in life still can find ways to play with a chip on his shoulder. Of course, some people make it easy for him.

Looking at you, Nickell Robey-Coleman.

Thumbnail photo via Kirby Lee/USA TODAY Sports Images