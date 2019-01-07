Tom Brady Explains Why He Thrives Under Intense Pressure Of Playoffs

Tom Brady is no stranger to pressure.

Over the course of his illustrious career, the New England Patriots quarterback has played in an NFL record 37 playoff games, compiling a 27-10 record with five Super Bowl championships.

After earning their ninth consecutive first-round bye in the playoffs, Brady and the Patriots will welcome the Los Angeles Chargers to Gillette Stadium on Sunday for an AFC Divisional Round matchup.

The hallmark of Brady’s legendary career has been fourth-quarter playoff scoring drives, as the 41-year-old has been known to come up clutch when the everything is on the line.

So, what makes Brady so money when the lights are brightest? The 41-year-old discussed why he thrives under pressure in his weekly interview with WEEI’s “Mut and Callahan.”

“I feel like I’m just really focused and I feel like I really can hone in on what I need to do,” Brady said, “and, you know, maybe that’s part of why I’m still playing at this point and part of why I’ve been able to do that is that just comes very naturally to me without me having to think. Certainly, there are things that don’t come naturally to me, that I’ve had to work hard at. This is something that I really don’t even have to think about much. It just naturally happens and, you know, the focus and the emotion really sharpens up and I get to place mentally where I need to be and I do with my teammates, we think about it all week.

“I think when you play for the Patriots, there’s pressure on you from the day you walk in the door, and coach is constantly putting pressure on us to exceed his expectations, which is very challenging because he has high expectations, but it’s all for weeks like this. So, whether it’s practice, walkthrough, meetings, ultimately as it comes up to the game this is when you need to be at your highest because it’s unlike any other game we’ve played this year.”

Brady is 2-0 in his career against the Chargers in the playoffs, but he’s posted subpar numbers in both wins over the Bolts. The Chargers will be the most complete team the Patriots have faced all season, and they’ll need Brady at his best to advance to their eighth straight AFC Championship Game.

