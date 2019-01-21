Tom Brady Has Colorful Exchange With Robert Kraft After AFC Title Win

They’re baaaaack.

The New England Patriots earned the right to represent the AFC in the Super Bowl for the third straight season with Sunday’s thrilling overtime victory over the Kansas City Chiefs.

Tom Brady deservedly let loose after the Patriots punched their tickets to Super Bowl LIII. In addition, to leaping around Arrowhead Stadium and dropping an f-bomb during a postgame interview, New England’s quarterback also had a colorful exchange with Robert Kraft in the locker room.

Upon greeting the Patriots owner, Brady uttered a phrase that likely was said by the bulk of New England’s fan base after the win over Kansas City: “Back to the f—ing Super Bowl.”

You can check it out here.

It is indeed onto the Super Bowl for the Patriots, who will go toe-to-toe with the Los Angeles Rams on Feb. 3 in Atlanta.

Thumbnail photo via Mark Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports