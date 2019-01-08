Watch Guerschon Yabusele Hilariously Forget To Remove Celtics Warm-Up Jersey

Al Horford always has his teammates backs, and he further proved that Monday night at TD Garden when he not only dropped 12 points, but assisted in helping a teammate with his uniform.

During the fourth quarter of the Celtics’ eventual 116-95 win over the Brooklyn Nets, Guerschon Yabusele checked into the game with 4:26 remaining. The second-year pro must have been pretty excited to help close out the victory because he was about to walk onto the court with his warm-up jersey on.

But thankfully, Horford was there to give his teammate a little reminder to remove it.

Check this out:

Good looking out, Horford 😅 pic.twitter.com/igznSfg2Ut — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) January 8, 2019

Hilarious.

Horford finished with five assists on the night. But we definitely think the reminder should have counted as his sixth.

Thumbnail photo via David Butler II/USA TODAY Sports Images