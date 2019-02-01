Why Devin McCourty ‘Never’ Would Switch Jerseys With Twin Brother In Practice

The McCourty twins decided to pull the ‘ole switcheroo Thursday afternoon.

Devin and Jason McCourty swapped jerseys for the New England Patriots’ final media availability ahead of Sunday’s Super Bowl LIII clash vs. the Los Angeles Rams. There’s no shortage of entertainment in the week leading up to the big game, and the McCourty brothers certainly are doing their part to keep it loose.

But don’t expect the veteran defensive backs to ever do the jersey swap in practice. For Devin — a two-time Super Bowl champion, two-time Pro Bowl selection and longtime Patriots captain — it wouldn’t make much sense.

Aside from their own views on the matter, we’re not sure if head coach Bill Belichick would take very kindly to the hijinx.

We’re not sure what the McCourty twins will do with their Super Bowl LIII jerseys, but they’ll become even more special if the Patriots leave Mercedes-Benz Stadium with a win.

Thumbnail photo via Brett Davis/USA TODAY Sports