Daytona 500: Here’s Every Paint Scheme For 61st ‘Great American Race’

Sunday marks the 61st running of the iconic Daytona 500, kicking off the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series season at Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, Fla.

Hendrick Motorsports will occupy the first two spots on the starting grid, with 21-year-old William Byron on the pole and teammate Alex Bowman beside him as they lead the 40-car field to the green flag in “The Great American Race.” Last year’s champ, Austin Dillon, will start 20th.

Some drivers are in new rides, while other drivers will be rocking some fresh paint. Richard Childress Racing will be rocking a gold paint scheme to celebrate their 50th year of racing.

Here are all the paint schemes NASCAR fans will see on the track Sunday, via the Motor Racing Network.

Landon Cassill: No. 00 StarCom Racing Chevrolet

Kurt Busch: No. 1 Chip Ganassi Racing Chevrolet

Brad Keselowski: No. 2 Team Penske Ford

Austin Dillon: No. 3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet

Kevin Harvick: No. 4 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford

Ryan Newman: No. 6 Roush Fenway Racing Ford

Daniel Hemric: No. 8 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet

Chase Elliott: No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

Aric Almirola: No. 10 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford

Denny Hamlin: No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

Ryan Blaney: No. 12 Team Penske Ford

Ty Dillon: No. 13 Germain Racing Chevrolet

Clint Bowyer: No. 14 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford

Ross Chastain: No. 15 Premium Motorsports

Ricky Stenhouse Jr.: No. 17 Roush Fenway Racing Ford

Kyle Busch: No. 18 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

Martin Truex Jr.: No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

Erik Jones: No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

Paul Menard: No. 21 Wood Brothers Racing Ford

Joey Logano: No. 22 Team Penske Ford

William Byron: No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

Casey Mears: No. 27 Germain Racing

Tyler Reddick: No. 31 Richard Childress Racing

Corey LaJoie: No. 32 Go Fas Racing Ford

Michael McDowell: No. 34 Front Row Motorsports Ford

Matt Tifft: No. 36 Front Row Motorsports Ford

Chris Buescher: No. 37 JTG Daugherty Racing Chevrolet

David Ragan: No. 38 Front Row Motorsports Ford

Jamie McMurray: No. 40 Spire Sports Racing Chevrolet

Daniel Suarez: No. 41 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford

Kyle Larson: No. 42 Chip Ganassi Racing Chevrolet

Bubba Wallace: No. 43 Richard Petty Motorsports Chevrolet

Ryan Preece: No. 47 JTG Daugherty Racing Chevrolet

Jimmie Johnson: No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

B.J. McLeod: No. 51/Cody Ware: No. 52 Rick Ware Racing

It’s time for the @NASCAR Cup Series Duels @DISupdates! @CodyShaneWare will compete in Duel ☝🏼 & @bjmcleod78 in Duel ✌🏼. Tune into @FS1 for live coverage. You won’t want to miss the action! 🤩 pic.twitter.com/3Ygbs3Jkrf — Rick Ware Racing (@RickWareRacing) February 14, 2019

Brendan Gaughan: No. 62 Beard Motorsports

Joey Gase: No. 66 MBM Motorsports

Ryan Truex: No. 71 Tommy Baldwin Racing Chevrolet

Alex Bowman: No. 88 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

Matt DiBenedetto: No. 95 Leavine Family Racing Toyota

Parker Kilgerman: No. 96 Gaunt Brothers Racing Toyota

Thumbnail photo via Jasen Vinlove/USA TODAY Sports Images