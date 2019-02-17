NESN Fuel

Daytona 500: Here’s Every Paint Scheme For 61st ‘Great American Race’

by on Sat, Feb 16, 2019 at 11:48PM

Sunday marks the 61st running of the iconic Daytona 500, kicking off the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series season at Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, Fla.

Hendrick Motorsports will occupy the first two spots on the starting grid, with 21-year-old William Byron on the pole and teammate Alex Bowman beside him as they lead the 40-car field to the green flag in “The Great American Race.” Last year’s champ, Austin Dillon, will start 20th.

Some drivers are in new rides, while other drivers will be rocking some fresh paint. Richard Childress Racing will be rocking a gold paint scheme to celebrate their 50th year of racing.

Here are all the paint schemes NASCAR fans will see on the track Sunday, via the Motor Racing Network.

Landon Cassill: No. 00 StarCom Racing Chevrolet

Jasen Vinlove/USA TODAY Sports Images

Kurt Busch: No. 1 Chip Ganassi Racing Chevrolet

Jasen Vinlove/USA TODAY Sports Images

Brad Keselowski: No. 2 Team Penske Ford

John David Mercer/USA TODAY Sports Images

Austin Dillon: No. 3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet

Jasen Vinlove/USA TODAY Sports Images

Kevin Harvick: No. 4 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford

John David Mercer/USA TODAY Sports Images

Ryan Newman: No. 6 Roush Fenway Racing Ford

John David Mercer/USA TODAY Sports Images

Daniel Hemric: No. 8 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet

Jasen Vinlove/USA TODAY Sports Images

Chase Elliott: No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

Jasen Vinlove/USA TODAY Sports Images

Aric Almirola: No. 10 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford

Jasen Vinlove/USA TODAY Sports Images

Denny Hamlin: No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

Jasen Vinlove/USA TODAY Sports Images

Ryan Blaney: No. 12 Team Penske Ford

Jasen Vinlove/USA TODAY Sports Images

Ty Dillon: No. 13 Germain Racing Chevrolet

Mike DiNovo/USA TODAY Sports Images

Clint Bowyer: No. 14 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford

Jasen Vinlove/USA TODAY Sports Images

Ross Chastain: No. 15 Premium Motorsports

Click here to view Chastain’s vehicle.

Ricky Stenhouse Jr.: No. 17 Roush Fenway Racing Ford

Jasen Vinlove/USA TODAY Sports Images

Kyle Busch: No. 18 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

John David Mercer/USA TODAY Sports Images

Martin Truex Jr.: No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

Jasen Vinlove/USA TODAY Sports Images

Erik Jones: No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

Jasen Vinlove/USA TODAY Sports Images

Paul Menard: No. 21 Wood Brothers Racing Ford

John David Mercer/USA TODAY Sports Images

Joey Logano: No. 22 Team Penske Ford

John David Mercer/USA TODAY Sports Images

William Byron: No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

Jasen Vinlove/USA TODAY Sports Images

Casey Mears: No. 27 Germain Racing

John David Mercer/USA TODAY Sports Images

Tyler Reddick: No. 31 Richard Childress Racing 

Jasen Vinlove/USA TODAY Sports Images

Corey LaJoie: No. 32 Go Fas Racing Ford

Mike DiNovo/USA TODAY Sports Images

Michael McDowell: No. 34 Front Row Motorsports Ford

Jasen Vinlove/USA TODAY Sports Images

Matt Tifft: No. 36 Front Row Motorsports Ford

Jasen Vinlove/USA TODAY Sports Images

Chris Buescher: No. 37 JTG Daugherty Racing Chevrolet

Jasen Vinlove/USA TODAY Sports Images

David Ragan: No. 38 Front Row Motorsports Ford

Jasen Vinlove/USA TODAY Sports Images

Jamie McMurray: No. 40 Spire Sports Racing Chevrolet

Jasen Vinlove/USA TODAY Sports Images

Daniel Suarez: No. 41 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford

John David Mercer/USA TODAY Sports Images

Kyle Larson: No. 42 Chip Ganassi Racing Chevrolet

Jasen Vinlove/USA TODAY Sports Images

Bubba Wallace: No. 43 Richard Petty Motorsports Chevrolet

Jasen Vinlove/USA TODAY Sports Images

Ryan Preece: No. 47 JTG Daugherty Racing Chevrolet

Jasen Vinlove/USA TODAY Sports Images

Jimmie Johnson: No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

John David Mercer/USA TODAY Sports Images

B.J. McLeod: No. 51/Cody Ware: No. 52 Rick Ware Racing

Brendan Gaughan: No. 62 Beard Motorsports

Mike DiNovo/USA TODAY Sports Images

Joey Gase: No. 66 MBM Motorsports

Jasen Vinlove/USA TODAY Sports Images

Ryan Truex: No. 71 Tommy Baldwin Racing Chevrolet

Jasen Vinlove/USA TODAY Sports Images

Alex Bowman: No. 88 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

John David Mercer/USA TODAY Sports Images

Matt DiBenedetto: No. 95 Leavine Family Racing Toyota

Jasen Vinlove/USA TODAY Sports Images

Parker Kilgerman: No. 96 Gaunt Brothers Racing Toyota

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Thumbnail photo via Jasen Vinlove/USA TODAY Sports Images

