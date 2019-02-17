Daytona 500: Here’s Every Paint Scheme For 61st ‘Great American Race’

Sunday marks the 61st running of the iconic Daytona 500, kicking off the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series season at Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, Fla.
Hendrick Motorsports will occupy the first two spots on the starting grid, with 21-year-old William Byron on the pole and teammate Alex Bowman beside him as they lead the 40-car field to the green flag in “The Great American Race.” Last year’s champ, Austin Dillon, will start 20th.
Some drivers are in new rides, while other drivers will be rocking some fresh paint. Richard Childress Racing will be rocking a gold paint scheme to celebrate their 50th year of racing.
Here are all the paint schemes NASCAR fans will see on the track Sunday, via the Motor Racing Network.
Landon Cassill: No. 00 StarCom Racing Chevrolet
Kurt Busch: No. 1 Chip Ganassi Racing Chevrolet
Brad Keselowski: No. 2 Team Penske Ford
Austin Dillon: No. 3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet
Kevin Harvick: No. 4 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford
Ryan Newman: No. 6 Roush Fenway Racing Ford
Daniel Hemric: No. 8 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet
Chase Elliott: No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
Aric Almirola: No. 10 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford
Denny Hamlin: No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
Ryan Blaney: No. 12 Team Penske Ford
Ty Dillon: No. 13 Germain Racing Chevrolet
Clint Bowyer: No. 14 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford
Ross Chastain: No. 15 Premium Motorsports
Click here to view Chastain’s vehicle.
Ricky Stenhouse Jr.: No. 17 Roush Fenway Racing Ford
Kyle Busch: No. 18 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
Martin Truex Jr.: No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
Erik Jones: No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
Paul Menard: No. 21 Wood Brothers Racing Ford
Joey Logano: No. 22 Team Penske Ford
William Byron: No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
Casey Mears: No. 27 Germain Racing
Tyler Reddick: No. 31 Richard Childress Racing
Corey LaJoie: No. 32 Go Fas Racing Ford
Michael McDowell: No. 34 Front Row Motorsports Ford
Matt Tifft: No. 36 Front Row Motorsports Ford
Chris Buescher: No. 37 JTG Daugherty Racing Chevrolet
David Ragan: No. 38 Front Row Motorsports Ford
Jamie McMurray: No. 40 Spire Sports Racing Chevrolet
Daniel Suarez: No. 41 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford
Kyle Larson: No. 42 Chip Ganassi Racing Chevrolet
Bubba Wallace: No. 43 Richard Petty Motorsports Chevrolet
Ryan Preece: No. 47 JTG Daugherty Racing Chevrolet
Jimmie Johnson: No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
B.J. McLeod: No. 51/Cody Ware: No. 52 Rick Ware Racing
Brendan Gaughan: No. 62 Beard Motorsports
Joey Gase: No. 66 MBM Motorsports
Ryan Truex: No. 71 Tommy Baldwin Racing Chevrolet
Alex Bowman: No. 88 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
Matt DiBenedetto: No. 95 Leavine Family Racing Toyota
Parker Kilgerman: No. 96 Gaunt Brothers Racing Toyota
Thumbnail photo via Jasen Vinlove/USA TODAY Sports Images
Powered by WordPress.com VIP