Dale Earnhardt Sr’s Grandson Has Epic Photo Of NASCAR Legend On Helmet

No disrespect to other NASCAR drivers, Jeffrey Earnhardt has the best helmet in the sport — period.

Earnhardt, the only member of the Earnhardt family currently competing in any of NASCAR’s top series, wore one seriously awesome helmet during Saturday’s Xfinity Series race at Daytona International Speedway. Featuring an epic photo of his grandfather, NASCAR legend Dale Earnhardt Sr., Jeffrey’s helmet is one of the best you’ll ever see.

Take a look:

Just a goat on his horse.@JEarnhardt1’s helmet pays homage to an iconic photo of his grandfather, Dale Earnhardt. pic.twitter.com/aa9uT4tgHh — NASCAR on NBC (@NASCARonNBC) February 16, 2019

Jeffrey rocked the helmet all the way to a 16th-place finish in the NASCAR Racing Experience 300, for what it’s worth.

Unfortunately, the oft-forgotten Earnhardt won’t wear the helmet Sunday afternoon, as he will not compete in the Daytona 500.

Thumbnail photo via Jasen Vinlove/USA TODAY Sports Images