Antonio Brown Dodges Robert Kraft Question, Open To Playing For ‘Any’ Team

Antonio Brown has made his desire to no longer play for the Pittsburgh Steelers well known, and the wide receiver’s social-media antics have led many to believe the San Francisco 49ers are his preferred destination.

But, what about the New England Patriots? Long have the Patriots and Steelers been fierce AFC rivals, perhaps Brown envisions himself sticking it to his old club by catching passes from Tom Brady.

The 30-year-old wide receiver was at the 2019 NBA All-Star Game in Charlotte, N.C., over the weekend, as was Patriots owner Robert Kraft who was spotted hanging out with his bromance partner, Meek Mill.

ESPN’s Gary Striewski caught up with Brown and asked him if he and Kraft had gotten a chance to discuss anything over the weekend. Brown skirted the question, saying he hadn’t got the chance to talk to him yet before noting he would be excited to suit up for “any team who show interest” in him.

.@AB84 is ready for teams to start calling. pic.twitter.com/AkzNHua1Me — NFL on ESPN (@ESPNNFL) February 19, 2019

“Not yet” sure sounds like it’s something Brown was thinking about.

The Pro Bowl wideout then went on Instagram Live to further clarify his remarks and did so in very Brown-esque fashion.

On Instagram Live, Antonio Brown said: *”If your team got guaranteed money, they want to get to know me and work with me, tell them to call me.” *He now wants to be known not as “A.B.” but as “Mr. Big Chest.” — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) February 19, 2019

Alright, Mr. Big Chest. Yeah … we’re not going to be able to make that work.

Brown and the Steelers have been at odds ever since Mike Tomlin benched the star for Pittsburgh’s Week 17 game against the Cincinnati Bengals. Brown has dropped countless social media bombs pertaining to his desire to go elsewhere and finally requested a trade last week accompanied by an odd Twitter video to Steelers fans.

One thing is certain, Brown’s agent might want to get involved ASAP before his client scares off every potential trade partner.

H/t Bleacher Report

