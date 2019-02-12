Antonio Brown Odds: Where Will Steelers Star Land After Trade Request?

Antonio Brown’s tumultuous offseason took yet another turn Tuesday when the All-Pro wide receiver officially requested a trade from the Pittsburgh Steelers, a source told ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Brown also tweeted farewell to the Steelers and their fans Tuesday, suggesting it could be just a matter of time before the 30-year-old lands elsewhere.

OddsShark tweeted odds, courtesy of Bovada, for where Brown will be come Week 1 of the 2019 NFL season. The Steelers remain the favorites — after all, he’s under contract with Pittsburgh for the time being — but the San Francisco 49ers aren’t far behind.

Here are the odds as of Tuesday afternoon, per Bovada:

Steelers +150

49ers +285

Cowboys +900

Packers +900

Bills +1200

Cardinals +1200

Colts +1200

Jets +1200

Saints +1200

Dolphins +1500

Brown has been mentioned in trade rumors since missing Pittsburgh’s season finale following a bizarre week in which he reportedly didn’t show up to work. San Francisco has been heavily linked to the seven-time Pro Bowl pick, with 49ers legend Jerry Rice even saying recently Brown “badly” wants to land in the Bay Area.

Brown is due salaries of $12.625 million in 2019, $11.3 million in 2020 and $12.5 million in 2021. He’s due a $2.5 million roster bonus on March 17, and the Steelers would absorb $21.12 million in dead money on their salary cap if he’s traded before that date ($23.62 million if he’s traded after), per ESPN.com.

