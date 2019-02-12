Antonio Brown Odds: Where Will Steelers Star Land After Trade Request?

Antonio Brown’s tumultuous offseason took yet another turn Tuesday when the All-Pro wide receiver officially requested a trade from the Pittsburgh Steelers, a source told ESPN’s Adam Schefter.
Brown also tweeted farewell to the Steelers and their fans Tuesday, suggesting it could be just a matter of time before the 30-year-old lands elsewhere.
OddsShark tweeted odds, courtesy of Bovada, for where Brown will be come Week 1 of the 2019 NFL season. The Steelers remain the favorites — after all, he’s under contract with Pittsburgh for the time being — but the San Francisco 49ers aren’t far behind.
Here are the odds as of Tuesday afternoon, per Bovada:
Steelers +150
49ers +285
Cowboys +900
Packers +900
Bills +1200
Cardinals +1200
Colts +1200
Jets +1200
Saints +1200
Dolphins +1500
Brown has been mentioned in trade rumors since missing Pittsburgh’s season finale following a bizarre week in which he reportedly didn’t show up to work. San Francisco has been heavily linked to the seven-time Pro Bowl pick, with 49ers legend Jerry Rice even saying recently Brown “badly” wants to land in the Bay Area.
Brown is due salaries of $12.625 million in 2019, $11.3 million in 2020 and $12.5 million in 2021. He’s due a $2.5 million roster bonus on March 17, and the Steelers would absorb $21.12 million in dead money on their salary cap if he’s traded before that date ($23.62 million if he’s traded after), per ESPN.com.
Thumbnail photo via Charles LeClaire/USA TODAY Sports Images
Powered by WordPress.com VIP