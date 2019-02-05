Beanpot Wrap: Tyler Madden’s OT Goal Gives Huskies Second Straight Final Berth

BOSTON — Boston University and Northeastern University’s Monday night rematch of the 2018 Beanpot Championship surely didn’t disappoint.

Sixty minutes wouldn’t be enough as Northeastern needed overtime to defeat Boston University and earn its second-straight Beanpot Championship berth. The Huskies defeated BU in the final last season. Northeastern will be looking for its sixth Beanpot title in school history.

The real story throughout the game wasn’t the offense, but instead how well both goaltenders played. BU’s Jake Oettinger led the way with an astronomical 47 saves and Northeastern’s Cayden Primeau was solid as well with 26 stops of his own.

Here’s how it all went down:

FARABEE TIES GAME LATE IN FIRST

Both teams came out firing, but it would be the Huskies who would jump on the board first.

With 16:46 remaining in the first stanza, senior forward Patrick Schule knocked the puck away from a defender deep in BU territory. Fellow senior forward Liam Pecararo secured the puck and fired it back toward Schule in front of the net when he put it past Oettinger for the 1-0 lead.

Both teams had multiple scoring chances throughout the rest of the period, but all came to no avail until the period was just about to close. BU was able to tie the score up with 21 seconds left thanks to Joel Farabee’s seventh goal in his last 12 games.

Patrick Schule of Northeastern strikes first as the Huskies take a 1-0 lead over the Terriers in the Beanpot semifinal. Catch all of the action on NESN. pic.twitter.com/U6HEQBqKzo — NESN (@NESN) February 5, 2019

A late first period goal by Joel Farabee evens up the Beanpot semifinal between Northeastern and Boston University. Catch all of the action on NESN. pic.twitter.com/ia9UJpjCcf — NESN (@NESN) February 5, 2019

BOTH GOALIES COME UP HUGE

Both teams were able to put the puck on the net, but neither were able to ring the horn in the second period due to some spectacular goaltending.

The goalies were stone walls between the pipes with Oettinger stopping all 10 shots he faced, and Primeau stopping all nine that came his way.

Oettinger and Primeau both shined the brightest toward the end of the period when they combined to save three separate breakaways.

Things also got chippy by the end of the period with BU’s Dante Fabbro and NU’s Lincoln Griffin getting into a scrap with 3:43 left and more bickering between the two teams when the clock hit zero.

OETTINGER STEALS THE SHOW

Northeastern came out firing, but was stifled by the play of Oettinger. The junior goalkeeper was everywhere between the pipes stopping an incredible 24 shots in the third frame alone.

The Huskies had many scoring chances and couldn’t capitalize, but neither could BU.

The Terriers had eight shots and a power play near the end of regulation, but couldn’t find the twine.

With the score knotted at one at the end of regulation, the second participant in the Beanpot final would be determined in overtime.

MADDEN SEALS IT FOR THE HUSKIES

Northeastern’s freshman center Tyler Madden clinched a trip to the Beanpot championship with a breakaway goal in the first minute of the overtime period.

Monday’s win marks Northeastern’s second straight trip the Beanpot finale, and first time going to the final in back-to-back years since 1984-85.

UP NEXT

Boston University will play in the consolation game against Harvard University at 4:30 p.m. ET next Monday. Northeastern will play in the final against Boston College at 7:30 p.m. ET. Both games will be played at TD Garden.

Thumbnail photo via NESN