Bruins’ Patrice Bergeron, Brad Marchand Mic’d Up Vs. Kings Is Everything

Brad Marchand and Patrice Bergeron are two-thirds of one of the most potent lines in the NHL, racking up points at a stellar pace with linemate David Pastrnak this season.

But perhaps understated is the bromance between Marchand and Bergeron, who have been linemates for almost all of Marchand’s career.

Countless times, we’ve seen the Boston Bruins duo connect with almost uncanny instincts for where the other is on the ice.

And in the most recent episode of “Behind The B,” Bergeron and Marchand were mic’d up for the Bruins’ game Feb. 9 against the Los Angeles Kings when the Bruins honored Bergeron for his 1,000th career game.

Bergeron notched a goal and two assists in the contest, including one helper to Marchand on a 2-on-1 rush. After the goal, the pair had a pretty adorable exchange. Skip ahead to the one-minute mark to catch the back and forth.

Marchand: "Great [bleep] play."

Bergeron: "I love you, bud."

Marchand: "I love you." Watch Bergy go mic'd up vs. L.A. on the day he was honored for his 1,000th NHL game on the latest #BehindTheB, pres. by @Ticketmaster. 📺 Full Episode: https://t.co/Y7cTete1QF pic.twitter.com/jOltcKC3SB — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) February 24, 2019

Look out Julian Edelman and Tom Brady, you might have some competition for Boston’s ultimate sports bromance.

Thumbnail photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports Images