Hines Ward Says Steelers’ Ben Roethlisberger Should ‘Do More As A Leader’

The Pittsburgh Steelers have become a bit of a soap opera this year, and the newest episode has been released.

Le’Veon Bell sat out the entire season and showed some extreme excitement when it was announced the Steelers would not place the franchise tag on the running back, making him a free agent. Antonio Brown and the team have mutually agreed to move on from one another after a tumultuous end to the NFL season for Pittsburgh that included Brown getting benched in Week 17.

Reports of a blow out between Brown and quarterback Ben Roethlisberger began to surface as the reason behind the wide out’s benching. And now a former Steelers star is weighing in about the QB’s leadership.

During a Friday interview on NFL Network, Hines Ward made it clear Roethlisberger needs to “do more as a leader” of the Steelers.

“Ben is the leader of that team. He’s been there, he’s done that. I just think he has to take the initiative to kinda do more as a leader,” Ward said, as transcribed by Sports Illustrated. “Not just being able to call guys out on his radio show. Take them behind — treat them like, you know we always say we’re a band of brothers — like, pull me to the side, let me know what I can do to get better. You don’t have to air it out to the public where everyone can hear. So I just think he needs to do a better job of that.”

Ward spent eight seasons with Pittsburgh catching passes from Roethlisberger, and said it’s “disappointing” knowing both Bell and Brown will be on different teams next year.

“It’s disappointing just to hear all the talks off the field with the Pittsburgh Steelers, that’s really never been the case,” Ward said. “It’s unfortunate. Two great talents like Le’Veon Bell and Antonio Brown aren’t going to be on the team going into next season.”

There’s no telling how Pittsburgh plans to replace Bell and Brown, but it’s probably safe to say Ward will be seeing how Roethlisberger handles his new targets next season.

Thumbnail photo via Mitch Stringer/USA TODAY Sports Images