Bruins’ Post Shows How Patrice Bergeron Has Transformed Over The Years

Patrice Bergeron has embedded himself as a Boston Bruins legend.

As the centerman approaches his 1,000th career game in the Black and Gold on Tuesday night against the New York Islanders, there is little doubt that No. 37 someday will hang from the rafters at TD Garden.

Bergeron has been at the center of the B’s return to prominence in the 21st century, first suiting up as 18-year-old in 2003, and playing a central role in the franchise’s Stanley Cup in 2011.

Heading into his milestone game on Tuesday, the Bruins posted a graphic that shows how Bergeron has grown up through the years.

Bergeron, now 33, has 305 goals and 778 career points. And Bruins fans are hoping there are plenty more to come.

Thumbnail photo via James Guillory/USA TODAY Sports Images