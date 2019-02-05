Paul Pierce Explains Why Celtics Shouldn’t Worry About Kyrie Irving Leaving

Kyrie Irving certainly frightened more than a few Celtics fans when he scaled back his preseason declaration about planning to sign long-term in Boston.

But according to a Celtics legend, there’s little need to worry.

Ahead of Friday’s game against the New York Knicks, Irving wouldn’t give a definitive answer to if he still planned to sign with the C’s this offseason. That comment sent the basketball world ablaze given how other NBA stars recently have moved around.

During an appearance on ESPN’s “The Jump,” Paul Pierce explained why there’s little need to fret over Irving’s recent comments.

Indeed, Danny Ainge and Co. very much have built the Celtics so that they can compete for years — and obviously Irving is expected to play a major role in that happening. The Knicks, one of Irving’s rumored destinations for years now, have been a horribly run organization and have struggled to define a clear plan for the franchise other than hoping superstars sign with them. Bolting Boston for New York would be a huge risk for Irving.

But like Irving said, he’s just going to do what’s best for him. And if for some reason he finds that being with the Celtics isn’t in his best interest, then that’s his prerogative.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images