Bryce Harper Rumors: Star Free Agent Finally Has Made His Decision

The Bryce Harper sweepstakes finally — and mercifully — might be coming to an end.

The free agent outfielder remains unsigned with Major League Baseball spring training already underway for all 30 clubs. But Chris Russell of 106.7 The Fan in Washington, D.C., reported Friday that Harper has made up his mind.

Here’s what Russell had to say:

“Bryce and his representatives, (Scott) Boras, his people, his wife Kayla, they’ve been meeting since Monday morning in Vegas,” Russell said. “Bryce originally wanted this done, when it took this long, by Valentine’s Day. Obviously, the contract has not been announced, signed, whatever.

“But I’m lead to believe by the people that I’ve talked to that are close to the situation — and I have, again, a real good source that has helped me through this process, let’s just leave it at that,” Russell said. “That Bryce was in a mood to celebrate yesterday. Now, the source said, ‘I believe it’s done.’ I don’t have concrete, 100-percent proof for you guys. I wish I did, otherwise I would have it and I would be running around with it. But I don’t have that, so I want to caution everybody in Philadelphia. But that’s what I was lead to believe, that this thing is now decided.”

It’s worth noting that Russell originally reported that Harper would announce his decision Friday, so his report obviously needs to be taken with a grain of salt. He also said that ironing out contract details likely is the reason for the holdup.

So, where will Harper end up?

“I don’t think it’s going to be the Nationals. I think it’s going to be the San Francisco Giants. But, that is not, that is not — by any means — a, like, I know that for a fact. So, I want to caution everybody because I know how this works.”

Round and round we go.

Thumbnail photo via Brad Mills/USA TODAY Sports Images