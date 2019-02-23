Celtics’ Marcus Morris Reacts To Twin Brother Signing With Thunder

If the Morris twins are going to reuinte as teammates, they’ll have to wait.

Markieff Morris was featured among the handful of recent moves made by the Washingon Wizards, who cut ties with the veteran forward in the midst of his fourth season with the franchise. Mere days after the release, Celtics forward Marcus Morris took to Twitter to express his desire for his twin brother come to Boston.

Damn I wish we was getting @Keefmorris because when he come back it’s going to get real crazy! Motivated and ready!!!! I’m calling it now! — Marcus Morris (@MookMorris2) February 11, 2019

Marcus Morris likely knew Markieff signing with the Celtics as a long shot, as Boston’s roster already is loaded and his talents would be more valued and better utilized elsewhere. That landing spot ended up being the Oklahoma City Thunder, who officially signed Markieff on Wednesday.

Speaking with the media Friday, Marcus Morris reacted to his brother’s latest career move.

Marcus Morris loves that his brother Markieff signed with OKC: “I think that’s a great fit for him. … I don’t think they have a guy like him over there. … I think he could be that piece that helps them battle it out with Golden State…” — Jay King (@ByJayKing) February 22, 2019

Markieff likely will make the Thunder better, but it’s still tough to imagine the Golden State Warriors being dethroned as the kings of the Western Conference. But OKC hasn’t made it out of the first round of the NBA playoffs since the 2015-16 season, so Markieff certainly can help buck that trend at a minimum.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports