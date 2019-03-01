David Backes, Adam Erne Drop Gloves Minutes Into Bruins-Lightning

BOSTON — It didn’t take very long for TD Garden to become unglued Thursday night.

Tempers flared less than three minutes into the highly anticipated matchup between the Boston Bruins and Tampa Bay Lightning. After Louis Domingue smothered a Charlie Coyle wrist shot, a brief scrum ensued in front of the Lightning net and prompted David Backes and Adam Erne to drop the gloves.

The two forwards traded a handful of punches, but it was Backes who ultimately earned the takedown and got Bruins fans on their feet.

You can watch the fight here.

There was no doubt this bout between Atlantic Division rivals was going to bring the energy, and some good ‘ole fashioned fisticuffs right out of the gate was one heck of a way to set the tone.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports