Ex-Patriot Martellus Bennett Drops Absurd Tweet Amid Robert Kraft Scandal

For better or for worse, Martellus Bennett has got jokes.

As you’ve probably heard by now, New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft has been charged with soliciting prostitution on two occasions at Orchids of Asia Day Spa in Jupter, Fla. The 77-year-old is one of hundreds who have been implicated in a South Florida prostitution and human-trafficking ring. An arrest warrant has been issued for Kraft, who categorically denies the allegations.

That brings us to Bennett, who, like fellow former Patriot Asante Samuel, reacted to the scandal by firing off a questionable (and NSFW) tweet.

Take a look:

Pussy in Jupiter must be out of this world. — Martellus Bennett (@MartysaurusRex) February 22, 2019

Ok I’m done. I couldn’t help myself. — Martellus Bennett (@MartysaurusRex) February 22, 2019

Well then.

What happens next is anyone’s guess. Authorities in Jupiter claim to have video evidence of Kraft arriving and engaging in sex acts at the spa, claims which would fly in the face of Kraft’s denial. It’s also highly likely the NFL will punish the billionaire owner once the legal process plays out.

Furthermore, Adam Schefter reported Friday that Kraft isn’t the “biggest name” on the list of individuals tied to the scandal. TMZ insists otherwise, so we’ll just have to wait and see.

The only current Patriot to publicly comment on the situation is safety Devin McCourty, who recently confirmed he’ll return for the 2019 season.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images