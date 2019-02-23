AAF Week 3 Live Streams: Watch Saturday’s Games Online

After receiving an emergency loan this past week, the Alliance of American Football enters its third week of action Saturday.

Week 3 will feature two contests Saturday, as well as another pair Sunday.

The Arizona Hotshots (2-0) and Salt Lake Stallions (0-2) begin this week’s slate of games in Salt Lake City, followed by a date between the Orlando Apollos (2-0) and Memphis Express (0-2) in Orlando.

Here’s how you can watch both games online:

Arizona Hotshots vs. Salt Lake Stallions

When: Saturday, Feb. 23 at 3 p.m. ET

Live Stream: Bleacher Report Live

Orlando Apollos vs. Memphis Express

When: Saturday, Feb. 23 at 8 p.m. ET

Live Stream: NFL Network | FuboTV

Thumbnail photo via Alliance Of American Football Instagram (@theaaf)