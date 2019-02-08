Former Red Sox Star Kevin Youkilis Lists Changes He’d Like To See In MLB

Former Boston Red Sox infielder Kevin Youkilis has a few ideas he’d like to see implemented throughout Major League Baseball.

Youkilis, who played nine-plus seasons in the big leagues, took to Twitter on Friday to rattle off five ways the game could be improved.

A few changes I would love to see in @MLB: – Less games with every Monday off – Balanced schedule – Only 7 game series in playoffs – Best overall records determine the seeding in playoffs. – More netting to protect fans from foul balls and bats flying into stands. — Kevin Youkilis (@GreekGodOfHops) February 8, 2019

Nothing Youkilis suggests is too outrageous, but it’s tough to imagine all five of his pitches will bear fruit in the near future. Regardless, kudos to Youk for showing genuine interest in making MLB baseball a better experience for both the players and fans.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images