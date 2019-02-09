Bruce Cassidy Admits He Thinks About Artemi Panarin Getting Traded To Bruins

The Boston Bruins remain won of the better teams in the Atlantic Division, but they still have some holes they would benefit from filling.

With a revolving door of players in the third-line center and the second-line wing roles, there are areas where they could improve.

One of the names that’s been a rumored target for the B’s is Artemi Panarin, the Blue Jackets’ star winger who will become a free-agent this offseason and likely will not re-up with Columbus.

After practice Friday, Boston head coach Bruce Cassidy admitted he occasionally thinks (briefly) about them trading for Panarin.

“I try to stay in the moment, no different than any other day,” Cassidy said of the trade deadline. “Of course when I go home tonight I’m going to think ‘I wonder if we’ll trade for Panarin tonight.’ You know I’m human. But that’s it, right. Then it’s gone, then I’m cooking burgers or something at home.””

You certainly can’t blame Cassidy for wondering, as the addition of Panarin would make the Bruins’ top six absolutely lethal. But the asking price certainly will be high, so for now we’ll have to wait and see if general manager Don Sweeney thinks the move would be worth it.

Thumbnail photo via Russell LaBounty/USA TODAY Sports Images