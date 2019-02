When people think about receivers who would be “perfect fits” with the New England Patriots, Golden Tate’s name comes as much (if not more) than anyone else’s.

And it sounds like Tate himself feels the same way.

Former Chicago Bears wideout Earl Bennett recently hosted Tate on his podcast to talk all-things football, especially Tate’s free agency. At one point in the discussion, Bennett asked Tate if he would like to play with Tom Brady, and the 30-year-old offered a very candid response.

Check out this transcript from PatsPulpit:

I'm here for Golden Tate referring to Tom Brady as "old Tommy Boy" https://t.co/seT45LxBSB pic.twitter.com/mJjp7beMzR — Ben Baldwin (@benbbaldwin) February 27, 2019

That certainly sounds like someone who wants to play in New England, if you ask us.

You can hear Tate talk about the Patriots in the video below:

So, what would the Patriots be getting in Tate, if they elected to sign him?

Despite being 30 years old, the Notre Dame product remains one of the most productive slot receivers in the NFL. From 2014 to 2017, Tate averaged 93.3 receptions, 1,073.7 yards and 4.7 touchdowns per season with the Detroit Lions. He had 44 catches for 517 yards and three TDs in seven games for Detroit last season for being traded to the Philadelphia Eagles.

He never quite caught on with the then-defending Super Bowl champions, managing just 30 catches for 278 yards and a score in eight games.

