Either Real Madrid or Barcelona will seize an advantage in their 2019 trilogy Wednesday.

The teams will face off at Santiago Bernabeu Stadium in the second leg of their Copa del Rey (Spanish Cup) semifinal series. They drew 1-1 on FEb. 6 at Nou Camp in the first leg, giving Real Madrid a potentially decisive edge on away goals. Barcelona is well aware it must score at least once to have any chance of progressing to the final and winning Spain’s flagship domestic-cup competition for an unprecedented fifth consecutive season.

Real Madrid and Barcelona will play each other again Saturday in La Liga (Spain’s first division).

Team news

Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos is expected to return to the lineup from suspension and anchor his team’s defense. However, midfielders Isco

Isco and Marcos Llorente will miss the contest due to a back problem and a thigh strain, respectively.

Barcelona will be without midfielder Arthur Melo. However, defender Samuel Umtiti returned to action Saturday from a three-month absence a persistent knee problem prompted.

beIN SPORTS will broadcast the Barcelona versus Real Madrid game in English and beIN SPORTS en Español will do so in Spanish in the United States. Here’s how to watch the game online:

When: Wednesday, Feb. 27, at 3 p.m. ET

Live Stream: FuboTV

Thumbnail photo via Geoff Burke/USA TODAY Sports Images