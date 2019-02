INDIANAPOLIS — Months before the start of NFL free agency, folks already began envisioning Adam Humphries in a New England Patriots uniform.

Humphries’ new head coach, however, hopes he can convince the breakout slot receiver to stick around Tampa Bay.

Bruce Arians, who took over as Buccaneers bench boss last month, said he’s “especially” interested in re-signing Humphries, who enjoyed a career year in 2018.

“All of our guys that are free agents right now are very important to get back, Humphries especially,” Arians said Wednesday at the NFL Scouting Combine. “He’s done a great job in building a resume as a slot. He does some really, really good things in there. I would love to have him back.”

Humphries, who signed with the Bucs as an undrafted free agent in 2015, set career highs with 76 catches for 816 yards and five touchdowns this past season while also serving as Tampa Bay’s primary punt returner. He’s set to hit free agency next month after earning $2.9 million on a restricted free agent tender in 2018.

If the Humphries does decide to take his talents elsewhere, expect the Patriots to be one of his top suitors. The 25-year-old possesses many of the traits New England typically looks for in its wideouts, and the Pats currently have just one proven receiver (32-year-old Julian Edelman) under contract for the 2019 season.

Chris Hogan, Phillip Dorsett and Cordarrelle Patterson all are impending free agents, leaving the Patriots will just Edelman, Braxton Berrios, Damoun Patterson and Darren Andrews on their depth chart. Berrios, Damoun Patterson and Andrews all have yet to make their NFL debuts.

