Gisele Might Not Be Huge Fan Of Tom Brady’s Disney World Instagram

Tom Brady might have some explaining to do.

Following his victory Sunday night in Super Bowl LIII, the New England Patriots quarterback visited Disney World on Monday with Julian Edelman. The two appeared to have a great time, highlighted by a lightsaber duel at the forthcoming Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge park.

But it’s Brady’s run-in with Minnie Mouse at Magic Kingdom that will raise some eyebrows.

Check out this screenshot from Brady’s Instagram story:

Look away, Gisele Bundchen.

Jokes aside, Brady’s wife was noticeably — and justifiably — elated after watching her husband win a sixth Lombardi Trophy. You can bet the pair will be seen early and often during the Patriots’ championship parade Tuesday morning.

Thumbnail photo via Brett Davis/USA TODAY Sports Images