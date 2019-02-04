2019 Beanpot Live: Boston College Vs. Harvard Semifinal Score, Highlights

First Period, 11:34, 1-0 Boston College: Bosotn College kills the penalty. Harvard got one shot on the PP.

First Period, 13:34, 1-0 Boston College: Haravrd goes on the power play after a tripping penalty.

First Period, 15:03, 1-0 Boston College: Boston College goal. JD Dudek with the steal at the defensive blue line sparks a 3-on-2. Dudek fed to Graham McPhee fed to Patrick Giles for the game’s first goal, a missile over the left shoulder of Michael Lackey.

First Period, 16:49, 0-0: Harvard has an early 2-0 shot advantage as both teams find their footing.

5:06 p.m.: Puck drop! We’re underway here at TD Garden!

4:59 p.m.: Both sides have taken the ice.

Here they come 🦅

4:50 p.m.: Here are rosters and lines from both squads.

Julius Mattila returns from injury tonight at the 67th Beanpot. Here's how the Eagles line up against No. 17 Harvard…#WeAreBC 🦅

Our line chart tonight in our Beanpot opener vs. BC! #GoCrimson

4:39 p.m.: Welcome to the 67th edition of a Boston tradition — The Beanpot. Boston College and No. 17 Harvard square off in the first of two semifinals Monday. Puck drop is set for 5 p.m.