Julian Edelman Called For Jared Goff Interception Before Stephon Gilmore’s Pick

If the New England Patriots were going to win Super Bowl LIII, it was going to be on the back of their defense and Julian Edelman knew it.

NFL Films released its first mic’d up look at the Patriots’ 13-3 victory over the Los Angeles Rams at Mercedes-Benz Stadium and it highlights Stephon Gilmore’s clutch fourth-quarter interception that ended the Rams’ best chance to tie the game.

With the Patriots leading 10-3, the Rams’ offense was driving and finally looked to be figuring out Bill Belichick’s masterful defensive game plan. Cameras caught eventual Super Bowl MVP Edelman asking for an interception while sitting next to Tom Brady during LA’s drive.

Moments later, Duron Harmon forced an errant throw from Goff and Gilmore picked it off, making Belichick jump for joy and propelling the Pats to another Super Bowl title.

Add psychic to Edelman’s now impressive résumé.

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images