Julian Edelman Shares Thoughts On Max Kellerman At Patriots’ Parade

Max Kellerman wasn’t in Boston on Tuesday, but his presence still managed to be felt.

While Rob Parker makes for a tight race, the case can be made that Kellerman was king of the New England Patriots haters throughout the season. The “First Take” co-host refused to back off his Tom Brady “cliff” take and consistently doubted New England’s chances of winning Super Bowl LIII, let alone reaching it.

As such, Kellerman has become public enemy No. 1 among Patriots fans, who came out in droves for the Super Bowl LIII champions’ victory parade. Several of said fans brought signs mocking Kellerman, one of which got onto a duck boat and into the hands of linebacker Elandon Roberts.

Another one found its way to Julian Edelman, who got fans all the way fired up when he emphatically punched the sign after it was tossed to him.

We have a feeling there might be a Kellerman sign or two come early September when the Patriots raise their sixth Super Bowl banner at Gillette Stadium.

