Julian Edelman’s Randy Moss Impersonation Was Highlight Of Super Bowl

Julian Edelman’s MVP performance in Super Bowl LIII was chock full of memorable moments, including a key pep talk to Rob Gronkowski and a psychic moment before Stephon Gilmore’s key fourth-quarter interception.

But those moments, and his 10 catches for 141 yards in the New England Patriots’ 13-3 win over the Los Angeles Rams, pail in comparison to his best moment of the night: an epic impersonation of former teammate Randy Moss.

During ESPN’s Super Bowl postgame coverage, Edelman went on set with Moss, Chris Berman and Steve Young and told a great Moss story while imitating the Hall of Fame wide receiver.

Super Bowl LIII MVP @Edelman11 with a great story about playing with @RandyMoss 😂 pic.twitter.com/UsqjSLIEBn — ESPN (@espn) February 4, 2019

The Super Bowl LIII MVP now will forever be known as Super Bowl MVP “Edelnut.”

Thumbnail photo via Christopher Hanewinckel/USA TODAY Sports Images