Julian Edelman’s Randy Moss Impersonation Was Highlight Of Super Bowl

Julian Edelman’s MVP performance in Super Bowl LIII was chock full of memorable moments, including a key pep talk to Rob Gronkowski and a psychic moment before Stephon Gilmore’s key fourth-quarter interception.
But those moments, and his 10 catches for 141 yards in the New England Patriots’ 13-3 win over the Los Angeles Rams, pail in comparison to his best moment of the night: an epic impersonation of former teammate Randy Moss.
During ESPN’s Super Bowl postgame coverage, Edelman went on set with Moss, Chris Berman and Steve Young and told a great Moss story while imitating the Hall of Fame wide receiver.
The Super Bowl LIII MVP now will forever be known as Super Bowl MVP “Edelnut.”
Thumbnail photo via Christopher Hanewinckel/USA TODAY Sports Images
Powered by WordPress.com VIP