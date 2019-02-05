Here’s What Bill Belichick, Sean McVay Said In Super Bowl Pregame Conversation

Sean McVay loves Bill Belichick … like, really loves him.

The two head coaches did battle in Super Bowl LIII on Sunday, where Belichick coached circles around McVay and the Los Angeles Rams en route to a sixth title for the New England Patriots.

After the game, McVay admitted the obvious: Belichick and the Patriots’ coaching staff did a much better job than he did. Before the game, however, McVay sought out Belichick to give the longtime coaching legend all the praise in the world. Although Belichick had much less to say, he certainly was complimentary of his counterpart, too.

🗣️: "You're what's right about coaching." – McVay More Belichick & McVay wired in TONIGHT's season finale of #InsideTheNFL#SBLIII | @NFLFilms pic.twitter.com/VB3tEpG7Ka — Inside the NFL (@insidetheNFL) February 5, 2019

Belichick’s “You’re taking over, buddy,” line is noteworthy, but after Sunday’s clinic, it might still be a while before McVay ascends to the top of the NFL coaching ranks — at least as long as Belichick is still around.

Thumbnail photo via Dale Zanine/USA TODAY Sports Images