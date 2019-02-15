Kawhi Leonard Throws Shade At Kevin Durant, Everyone In New Balance Ad

Kawhi Leonard isn’t holding back … or at least New Balance isn’t.

The shoe company signed the Toronto Raptors star in November and they released his first signature shoe along with an ad Thursday. The ad stars Leonard — who unsurprisingly doesn’t speak — and throws immense amounts of shade at a number of other players and the narrative the 2014 NBA Finals MVP is boring.

Take a look.

Kawhi. NB Hoops. We Got Now. (oh yeah, sneaker debut at #NBAAllStar) pic.twitter.com/UGRbLKjPgC — New Balance Basketball (@nbhoops) February 14, 2019

In one ad New Balance manages to take shots at James Harden (chasing fouls), Kevin Durant (ignore the comments) and just about every other player who has a social media presence.

One could argue that LeBron James could be lumped into one or all three categories, but for the sake of Los Angeles Lakers fans’ hopes of signing Leonard, we’ll say he left King James off the hit list.

As for the shoes, well they are just as boring as everyone assumes Leonard is.

Collaborated with Kawhi on 6 PEs of the OMN1S. We wanted people to vote for the debut at #NBAAllStar But Kawhi wears whatever color he wants. pic.twitter.com/Cmwy9eo2Ek — New Balance Basketball (@nbhoops) February 15, 2019

Personally, we like the generic font they put Leonard’s name in.

For those looking toward Leonard’s upcoming free agency, there is a raptor on the black version of the shoes. Of course, it’s a skeleton, so that might not be the best sign for Toronto.

Thumbnail photo via Tom Szczerbowski/USA TODAY Sports Images