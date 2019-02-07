Kevin Durant Rips Media, Challenges Them To ‘Grow Up’ Amid Free Agency Talk

Kevin Durant has heard enough about he might or might not do this summer.

The Golden State Warriors superstar went off on the media following Wednesday night’s win over the San Antonio Spurs. During a bizarre press conference after the game, Durant criticized reporters for their handling of rumors about what Durant might do in free agency this summer.

“Y’all come here every day and ask me about free agency. You ask my teammates, my coaches, you rile up the fans about. Let us play basketball, that’s all I’m saying. And now when I don’t want to talk to y’all, that’s a problem on me. Come on, man. Grow up.”

Here’s the full press conference via ESPN.

Durant won’t need to worry about his words being twisted this time around, as this hissy fit is already going viral, and it’s going to be played in full, so at least that shouldn’t be a concern for the 30-year-old making $31.5 million this season to play for the best basketball team on the planet.

It’s unlikely, however, this does much to help Durant with his desire to just “go to the gym and go home.” Perhaps the fallout from this tantrum will be overshadowed by Thursday’s NBA trade deadline, but Durant certainly didn’t do much to nip this in the bud by acting the way he did. Someone like him, especially a legitimate superstar like him, should also know that there’s a lot more to today’s NBA than just playing basketball, which is an element of the sport from which Durant and a whole host of NBA stars benefit.

Thumbnail photo via Cary Edmondson/USA TODAY Sports Images