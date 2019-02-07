Did Rob Gronkowski Hint At Return While Talking About Dodging Beers At Parade?

Now we don’t want to read too much into Rob Gronkowski’s comments from a late-night talk show, especially when he’s recounting drunken parade stories, but …

The New England Patriots tight end appeared Wednesday night on “The Tonight Show” to talk about the Patriots’ Super Bowl LIII win.

Early in that conversation, Gronkowski was recounting a story from the Patriots’ celebration parade Tuesday when he apparently got rocked in the head by a full can of beer. But while telling the story, Gronkowski said something that likely stood out for Patriots fans hoping Gronkowski doesn’t retire this offseason.

“At one time we had five of those (nips), and then there were like five of those beers coming at one time, and everyone on the duck boat is juking them, and we’re getting good practice in for next season,” Gronkowski recalled.

Again, maybe we’re reading too much into it, but he did say “next season” when telling the story, which maybe indicates he’s planning on returning for a 10th NFL season? That or he just wasn’t really thinking about the words he was choosing.

Later in the interview, Jimmy Fallon asked Gronkowski about his future plans.

“First off, I’ve gotta see where I’m at. Right after the season, you can’t make a decision, it’s so emotional, a big win like that. You gotta settle down, you gotta see how your body responds.”

Gronkowski actually revealed he was supposed to be on the show Monday night, but he was too hobbled from Sunday’s game and needed a little more time to recover. The tight end was dinged up midway through the game, eventually revealing he took a shot to the quad.

“When you’re bruised up a little, sometimes your mindset isn’t there all the way. But it’s all good. I know how to bounce back, I know how to always do the recovery, the treatments and always come back stronger, man.”

Always come back stronger, you say? Hmmm …

See the full interview below.

