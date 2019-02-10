Marcus Morris Calls Out Celtics’ Attitude After Loss To Clippers

BOSTON — For the Boston Celtics, it’s gut check time.

After blowing big leads in back-to-back losses to the Los Angeles Lakers and Los Angeles Clippers, the C’s are reeling and searching for an identity.

Frustration is visible, and after Saturday’s loss to the Clippers, Marcus Morris opened up about how the Celtics need to turn their attitudes around if they expect to swing their recent outcomes.

“I mean for me, it’s not really about the loss, but the attitudes that we’re playing with,” Morris told reporters after the game. “Guys are hanging their heads … it’s not fun. We’re not competing at a high level. Even though we’re winning, it’s not fun. I don’t see the joy in the game. … When I look at us, I see a bunch of individuals.”

Prior to this two-game losing streak, the Celtics had won 10 out of their previous 11, and we’re surging toward the fourth spot in the Eastern Conference standings. But Morris said that “it hasn’t been fun for a while.”

Listen to Morris’ full interview here:

▶️ Marcus Morris Sr. keeps it real about the Celtics loss and how he feels the team has been playing lately pic.twitter.com/AakcU4ag7i — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) February 10, 2019

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images