MLB Rumors: Bryce Harper, Phillies Could Reach 10-Year Deal By Monday

Bryce Harper reportedly made his long-awaited decision over a week ago, yet the superstar free agent remains unsigned with spring training well underway.

However, one of the most laborious free agency sags in Major League Baseball history appears to be nearing the finish line.

Harper and Philadelphia Phillies owner John Middleton have been in Las Vegas throughout the weekend negotiating a contract, according to USA TODAY’s Bob Nightengale. And as recently as late Saturday night, the two sides were in “deep and serious negotiations” with the possibility of a 10-year contract being consummated by Monday.

Here are Nightengale’s reports:

The #Phillies are in deep and serious negotiations with Bryce Harper. Owner John Middleton doesn’t want to leave Las Vegas without a deal. — Bob Nightengale (@BNightengale) February 24, 2019

Philadelphia #Phillies owner John Middleton still in Las Vegas with Bryce Harper negotiations and optimism now is that 10-year deal with Bryce Harper is finalized by Monday afternoon. — Bob Nightengale (@BNightengale) February 24, 2019

The question, of course, is how much money will Harper make?

Fellow superstar Manny Machado broke the winter-long stagnation by signing 10-year, $300 million deal with the San Diego Padres. It’s the largest free-agent contract in North American professional sports history.

Given that Harper reportedly has shot down multiple offers north of $300 million, it wouldn’t be a surprise if his deal sets a new benchmark for MLB free agents.

Thumbnail photo via Brad Mills/USA TODAY Sports Images