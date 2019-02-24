NY Daily News Embarrasses Itself With Story About Banning Robert Kraft

New York Daily News writer Jane McManus took a giant swing at Robert Kraft (who might be a deserving punching bag right now) on Saturday, and man, did she miss the mark.

Kraft, as you likely have heard by now, has been charged with soliciting prostitution at Orchids of Asia Day Spa in Jupter, Fla. The New England Patriots owner is one of many being eyed in a South Florida prostitution and human-trafficking ring. An arrest warrant soon will be issued for the 77-year-old Kraft, who categorically denies the allegations.

We repeat: Kraft has been charged with soliciting prostitution. He has not been charged with human trafficking. Both crimes obviously are abhorrent, but there is a very clear, and very important line of delineation between the two.

Good luck telling that to McManus, though.

Take a look at this woefully irresponsible tweet, specifically the headline:

NFL must ban Robert Kraft if sex trafficking allegations are true At first it may seem funny about the most powerful man in the league.

But the allegations against the Patriots owner are deeply disturbing.https://t.co/P6AHlY40aS — New York Daily News (@NYDailyNews) February 23, 2019

Listen, we don’t want to make it seem like we’re minimizing one crime compared to the other. We’re obviously not doing that, and the allegations against Kraft (if true) are both disturbing and warranting of significant discipline.

But it’s clear that, in McManus, we’re dealing with someone who doesn’t understand that words and details matter — especially when reporting/writing about crime. And that’s troubling, considering accurately reading a police report is one of the fundamentals of journalism. It should be like dribbling for a journalist.

For example: If someone was charged with purchasing drugs, would it be responsible to then insinuate they’d been charged with drug trafficking? Of course not. Two different crimes, we know, but you get the point.

Not only does McManus incorrectly and irresponsibly assign “sex trafficking allegations” to Kraft in her headline, she also plays loose and free with the law in her actual story.

Take a look at this excerpt:

“This isn’t consensual sex for money. The women have been forced to comply with traffickers in this case, according to law enforcement. It’s exploitation, and it doesn’t require that the situation be explained to Kraft when he walks in the massage parlor door. When people take part in illegal activities, they are taking a risk that they might be lied to, or that the women they meet may not be participating in sex acts of their free will.”

OK, let’s break this down.

“This isn’t consensual sex for money.” Yes, yes it is. That’s the exact definition of prostitution, the solicitation of which Kraft is being charged for. It ultimately wasn’t consensual for the women, but Kraft (allegedly) didn’t know that, which is important.

“It doesn’t require that the situation be explained to Kraft when he walks in the massage parlor door.” Yes, yes it does. the fact the situation wasn’t explained to Kraft is why authorities haven’t charged him with being an accomplice to sex trafficking.

“When people take part in illegal activities, they are taking a risk that they might be lied to, or that the women they meet may not be participating in sex acts of their free will.” That’s absolutely true. But that has absolutely no baring in the criminal justice process.

Reading is super hard, so I'm going to spoon-feed the part about why this is different from consensual sex for money, and why Kraft may not be legally liable but still ethically responsible for participating in a sex trafficking ring. pic.twitter.com/2URl0f5WA9 — Jane McManus (@janesports) February 23, 2019

A note about that tweet: Whether it be backtracking or her genuine intentions, McManus wants to make the case that if sex trafficking indeed took place at the spa, then Kraft’s connection to it makes him responsible on ethical grounds, if nothing else. This is McManus’ opinion, and since we’re talking about ethics — of which there are not exterior absolutes — all opinions are valid. That said, the misleading nature of the headline and convenient exclusion of the facts remains irresponsible, particularly in a story dealing with such significant subject matter and such a prominent public figure.

Let’s look at another excerpt, shall we?

“If these allegations are true, Kraft doesn’t belong in the league anymore. He doesn’t deserve the victory parades and the cheering masses. And if commissioner Roger Goodell really cares about protecting the shield, he’ll have to bite the hand that pays him for the good of the league. Ultimately it’s because the NFL is bigger than one person, even Kraft, and you can’t have any integrity if the players have to meet one standard, and the owners get a pass.”

“You can’t have any integrity if the players have to meet one standard, and the owners get a pass.” This is a fine sentiment, albeit one that’s rooted in delusion and crafted to suit an agenda. There’s no denying that owners have a longer leash than players (in most cases), but let’s not act like coming down hard on players for alleged mistreatment of women is some universal, bulletproof standard in the NFL.

The (sad) truth is there are too many owners and players who have gotten relative free passes after allegedly committing heinous crimes. You know the individuals we’re talking about. And if you want to say all of those people should be exiled from the NFL, go nuts. But don’t cite a phony double standard as reason for calling for someone’s head.

OK, let’s look at one more excerpt.

“NFL teams require loyalty, and that’s why these kinds of cases are problematic. Take a look at social media and you’ll find many fans saying that Kraft has been victimized, or they may conflate human trafficking with prostitution. Fans will be looking for ways to deny the horror of this alleged crime and the victims that suffer from enslavement, out of loyalty to their team.”

“You’ll find many fans saying that Kraft has been victimized, or they may conflate human trafficking with prostitution.” Again, words matter.

To “conflate” means to combine two things into one, either literally or figuratively. In this case, McManus is suggesting fans are lumping sex trafficking allegations (of which Kraft is not charged) with solicitation charges (of which he is charged) in an attempt to minimize the former. And you know what? Maybe there are some fans who are doing that.

Except “conflating” those two is precisely what McManus is doing with her headline and story, but to achieve the reverse effect. It’s a very weird form of hypocrisy.

Once more: What Kraft is alleged of doing is wrong and worthy of punishment. We would never argue that. The simple fact he’s at all connected to such a horrendous operation is undeniably gross. Furthermore, it’s not hard to craft an argument for why Kraft should lose his place at the NFL’s most important table.

But if we’re going to do that, let’s develop our reasoning with logic (crazy idea), facts (woah) and fairness (you can do it).

Otherwise, let’s face it: You’re engaging in f**e news.

