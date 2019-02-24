Soccer

Chelsea Vs. Manchester City Live Stream: Watch EFL Cup Final Online

by on Sun, Feb 24, 2019 at 8:30AM

Either Chelsea or Manchester City will joyfully host the first domestic trophy available in this English soccer season, while the losing side will be left feeling blue.

The teams will face off Sunday at Wembley Stadium in the EFL Cup final. Manchester City beat Chelsea 6-0 earlier this month in the Premier League, and another heavy defeat might cost under-fire Chelsea manager Maurizio Sarri his job.

John Stones (groin), Benjamin Mendy (knee) and Gabriel Jesus (hamstring) are doubtful for Sunday’s final and Guardiola refused to confirm if Arijanet Muric – who has played in goal in the previous rounds – would start ahead of Ederson.

Manchester City become the first team since Manchester United in 2010 to successfully defend the EFL Cup. Just two other teams have achieved the feat in the history of the competition.

No broadcasters will air Chelsea versus Manchester City in the United States. Here’s how to watch the game online.

When: Sunday, Feb. 24, at 11:30 a.m. ET
Live StreamESPN+

