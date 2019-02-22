MLB Rumors: Padres ‘Have Not Ruled Out’ Making Run At Bryce Harper

The San Diego Padres might not be done making waves.

San Diego stunned the baseball world Tuesday when the Friars signed free agent star Manny Machado to a 10-year, $300 million contract. While one $300-milllion contract would be enough for most teams, the Padres reportedly haven’t ruled out landing the offseason’s prize fish, Bryce Harper, according to FanRag Sports’ Jon Heyman.

hard as it is to believe, the padres have not ruled out signing bryce harper, too. ownership will meet tomorrow to see if they can make it 2 for 2 on this winter's mega stars. not seen as a likelihood, but apparently not out of the question, either. — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) February 22, 2019

Even with the signing of Machado, the Padres still rank in the bottom third in payroll at $110 million, so they theoretically have the money to sign Harper to what likely will be a larger contract than the one Machado inked.

San Diego has one of the best farm systems and baseball and has a young lineup that is under team control for at least the next four seasons. While adding Harper might seem like a reckless waste of money for a team that currently is slotted to trot out one of the worst starting rotations in baseball, the Padres clearly are thirsting to return to relevance and signing both of the offseason’s big free agents certainly would put them back on the map.

Can the Padres compete for the National League West title with Machado, Harper and no pitching? Probably not, but it certainly would make the NL race a little more intriguing.

