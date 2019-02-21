MLB Rumors: This Team Will Target Craig Kimbrel Once Bryce Harper Makes Decision

Craig Kimbrel is feeling the effects of Bryce Harper’s waiting game.

The Philadelphia Phillies will consider signing the free-agent closer once the superstar outfielder makes his own decision in free agency, MLB Network’s Jon Heyman reported Wednesday night via Twitter, citing a source. Signing Harper is the Phillies’ priority, but the team reportedly will look to bolster its pitching staff once his saga ends. Kimbrel is one of two options Philadelphia will consider, according to Heyman.

Phillies' total focus right now is on bryce harper. after harper signs (either with them or elsewhere), philly will consider dallas keuchel and/or craig kimbrel. one person thought keuchel's more likely since the pen is solid with robertson is aboard, but it could be either guy. — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) February 21, 2019

After spending the last three seasons with the Boston Red Sox, Kimbrel entered free agency and a return to the Red Sox doesn’t appear likely as the Red Sox have said they don’t want to spend big money on a closer.

Heyman named five potential landing spots for Kimbrel at the end of January. The Phillies were among the teams then and remain so now. Werner said this week Kimbrel’s return was “extremely unlikely,” seemingly cutting the list to four.

With spring training underway, Kimbrel undoubtedly will be itching to join a team, new or old, as soon as possible. However, Harper’s delay in making his market-setting decision only will extend Kimbrel’s wait.

