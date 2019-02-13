MLB Rumors: Yankees Prefer Nolan Arenado Over Manny Machado In Third Base Search

The New York Yankees reportedly still are in play to sign free agent Manny Machado, but the Bronx Bombers apparently have their eyes on a different star play.

No, it’s not Bryce Harper.

While SNY’s Andy Martino reported Tuesday, citing sources, that New York remains in the hunt to sign Machado with spring training right around the corner, he also reported the Yankees are closely monitoring the situation of Colorado Rockies third baseman Nolan Arenado as they prefer Arenado over Machado.

Of course, the Yankees can’t just go out and sign Arenado like they can with Machado.

The 27-year-old All-Star is under contract with the Rockies for one more season and the team is trying to work out a contract extension with its franchise player. But Martino reported that if contract talks break down between Arenado and the Rockies, the Yankees will be there to engage in trade talks.

Arenado hit .297 with 38 home runs and 110 RBIs in 2018. He’s won six consecutive Gold Gloves at third base and four straight Silver Slugger awards while becoming one of the best third basemen in the game. He agreed to a one-year, $26 million arbitration settlement with the Rockies for the 2019 season, but extension talks appear to be far away at the moment.

As for Machado, he still has a few teams salivating for his services, but none that are willing to give him the king’s ransom he covets.

Thumbnail photo via Ron Chenoy/USA TODAY Sports Images