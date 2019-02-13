NFL Rumors: Patriots Re-Sign O-Lineman Brian Schwenke To One-Year Extension

The New England Patriots on Wednesday re-signed offensive lineman Brian Schwenke, according to a report from ESPN’s Field Yates.

Schwenke’s new contract is a one-year deal worth $895,000, per Yates’ source. The 27-year-old was set to hit free agency when the NFL league year opened next month.

Schwenke was on the Patriots’ 53-man roster for the first nine weeks of the 2018 season. He was active for just three games, playing four offensive snaps and another 21 on special teams in wins over the Miami Dolphins, Indianapolis Colts and Kansas City Chiefs.

The Patriots placed Schwenke on injured reserve with a foot injury Nov. 6.

Before signing with New England as a free agent last offseason, Schwenke spent five seasons in Tennessee, where he appeared in 60 games at center and guard for the Titans, starting 30. He’ll provide interior O-line depth behind starters Joe Thuney, David Andrews and Shaq Mason and top reserve Ted Karras.

