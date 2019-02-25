MLB’s Instagram Claps Back At User Calling Mookie Betts ‘Overrated’

Mookie Betts is one of Major League Baseball’s best players, and he proved that by winning not only a World Series title with the Boston Red Sox, but also claiming the American League MVP Award.

Betts had a heck of a season for the Sox, amassing 32 home runs with 80 RBIs, 30 stolen bases, 47 doubles and 180 hits, accumulating to a .346 batting average on the season.

There’s no denying his talent … except if you’re this one particular Instagram user.

MLB’s official Instagram account decided to have a little fun in honor of the Oscars airing Sunday night.

As you can see, the account used the picture of Betts from the 2018 MLB All-Star Game where he’s posing with Los Angeles Angels Star Mike Trout and New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge.

The comment section was filled with votes and excitement for the upcoming season. And then there was the user @pac_deleon_ who, apparently, is no fan of Betts.

But the MLB account clapped back at the hater with a simple message.

The lesson learned from all of this? Don’t hate on Betts.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images