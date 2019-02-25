NHL Rumors: Bruins Targeting Flyers’ Wayne Simmonds But Asking Price Is High

There aren’t many available top-six forwards the Boston Bruins haven’t been tied to ahead of Monday’s NHL trade deadline.

Philadelphia Flyers winger Wayne Simmonds certainly is among Boston’s potential trade targets, and the Edmonton Journal’s Jim Matheson reported early Monday morning that the B’s have Simmonds as a “No. 1 target,” but his services apparently won’t come cheap.

Bruins still have Wayne Simmonds as No. 1 object but it'll cost them first-rounder and a prospect. — Jim Matheson (@NHLbyMatty) February 25, 2019

That’s quite an asking price for a pending free agent who’s 30 years old, plays a taxing brand of hockey and whose prime seems to be behind him. But just because that’s what Philly might be asking doesn’t mean it will be the ultimate price paid to acquire Simmonds. The Bruins should be hoping the price comes down before 3 p.m. ET, perhaps to something rivaling the reported haul Detroit acquired from San Jose for forward Gustav Nyquist, who has better numbers and is younger than Simmonds. The Sharks reportedly sent just two draft picks — a second-rounder and conditional third-rounder — to the Red Wings for Nyquist.

Simmonds has just 16 goals and 11 assists this season for the Flyers, but he does have plenty of playoff experience and would add toughness to any team that adds him. He’d likely slot into Boston’s second line, but it’s now going to be a waiting game to see if the price comes down.

