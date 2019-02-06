NBA Rumors: Why Celtics Unlikely To Trade Terry Rozier Before Deadline

Terry Rozier probably won’t be involved in this week’s episode of “Trading Places.”

The Boston Celtics are unlikely to trade the point-guard prior to the NBA deadline, The Ringer’s Kevin O’Connor reported Wednesday, citing NBA sources. Not only is Rozier a key member of the Celtics’ current rotation, he also represents a valuable chip in negotiations the Celtics might take in the near future.

“League sources don’t expect the Celtics to move (Rozier),” O’Connor writes. “… Unless Boston is blown away, Rozier is viewed as insurance in case Kyrie Irving leaves, or as a potential sign-and-trade sweetener in a trade for Anthony Davis.”

Rozier’s future has has been a hot topic all season, due to his impending bout with (restricted) free agency and the factors O’Connor highlighted. Speculation about Rozier, 24, has flared again this week, as Thursday’s NBA trade deadline approaches.

However, the Celtics remain in the hunt for Eastern Conference supremacy and perhaps even an NBA championship, and Rozier, who has thrived when called upon as a starter, will be integral to their pursuit of success.

Although a lot can change in the lead-up to the trade deadline, expect “Scary Terry” to continue frightening Celtics opponents for the next few months. After that, anything is possible.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images