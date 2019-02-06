NESN To Commemorate  Patrice Bergeron’s 1,000th Game With A One-Hour Special

NESN, the official home of the Boston Bruins, will commemorate Patrice Bergeron’s 1,000th regular-season game with a special called “Bergeron at 1000,” premiering Sunday, Feb. 10 at 6 p.m. ET following Bruins postgame coverage, with an encore presentation at 8 p.m.

The one-hour special looks at Bergeron’s incredible journey and the indelible impact he has made on the team and in the community. Highlights from the special include:

NESN’s Jack Edwards visits Bergeron at his house for an exclusive interview about his life and career

Bergeron joins NESN’s Andy Brickley on the ice to discuss some of the skills that have made him successful

Commentary, stories and perspective from nearly two dozen current & former teammates, coaches, and executives

A look at Bergeron’s charitable program, Patrice’s Pals, which brings patients from local hospitals to TD Garden

Bergeron only is the second player ever to win four Selke Awards as the best defensive forward in the league (the other is Hockey Hall of Famer Bob Gainey). He currently ranks fith all-time in Bruins history for games played, sixth in goals (305), and seventh in assists (473). He also has played in 112 playoff games for the Black and Gold, scoring 31 goals with 55 assists. The Ancienne-Lorette, Quebec native is now in his 15th season with the Bruins. He was drafted in the second round (45th overall) in 2003 and joined the team that same year as an 18-year-old.

